N.C. State assistant coaches pull girl from overturned car

Two North Carolina State assistants, defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable and wide receiver coach Frisman Jackson, on Tuesday helped a 16-year-old girl who was stuck in her car after it overturned.
Huxtable, 57, and Jackson, 35, are entering their second seasons with the Wolfpack. They were on their way home, with Jackson one car behind Huxtable, when they came across the overturned car on Holly Springs Road in the Raleigh area. Each pulled over, then got the girl out of the car.
It has been a busy two days for Jackson: In addition to extricating the woman from the car, he and his wife found out Wednesday they will be parents for the second time.
