Myles Jack sets goal of competing at NFL Scouting Combine

It's not an all-or-nothing proposition, either. It's very common for NFL draft prospects who aren't fully healthy to participate in the combine only on a limited basis. Perhaps Jack will reach the late-February combine ready to compete in certain drills, but not others. UCLA's Pro Day event, unscheduled as of now, could serve as a second opportunity for Jack to perform in an event that he might not be ready for at the combine in Indianapolis. Pro day events at some schools begin in the first week of March, shortly after the combine, but most are later in the month or as late as early April.