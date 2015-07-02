Myles Jack, Jaylon Smith are top CFB LBs to watch in 2015

Morrison loves to tackle and is pretty good at it, as well. Morrison finished with 101 tackles last season, but what really stands out is his form and ability to finish as a tackler. Morrison had just five missed and broken tackles combined, which is an incredible number considering his tackle rate of one tackle every 6.5 snaps. He is willing to hit any lineman or fullback who dares to challenge him in the hole and his bouncy feet help him follow running backs from gap to gap. Morrison has the demeanor, body type and athleticism to be an NFL starter, but the knee injury he suffered at the end of last season is a big concern.