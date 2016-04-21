Myles Jack: I would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' chance at landing linebacker Myles Jack got a little better Wednesday with the Eagles' trade to the No. 2 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft to take a quarterback.
And for star linebacker from UCLA, playing D in Big D would be just fine.
"That would be amazing," Jack told The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. "I would love to play for America's team."
With QBs Jared Goff and Carson Wentz expected to come off the board first with the first two picks to the Rams and Eagles, if the Chargers pass on Jack with the No. 3 overall pick, Dallas should have its chance to take the versatile ex-Bruin, who scouts believe to be adept enough in pass coverage to be a three-down starter at the pro level. Jack said that while he hasn't interviewed with club owner Jerry Jones, the club did conduct an interview with him at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
Dallas' interest will hinge significantly on how the team assesses the knee injury Jack suffered last September in practice, causing him to miss the remainder of his junior season. Clubs had differing outlooks on the results of Jack's medical recheck in Indianapolis last week. Jack said on Thursday that his knee is fine and suggested reports to the contrary could be a smokescreen.
As for Dallas' needs, Cowboys executive vice president/director of player personnel Stephen Jones acknowledged earlier this week that a quarterback and a pass rusher are two of the team's draft priorities. If Jack isn't the choice with Dallas' No. 4 overall pick, the latter of those needs could be filled by Ohio State's Joey Bosa.