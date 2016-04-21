Myles Jack: I would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys

With QBs Jared Goff and Carson Wentz expected to come off the board first with the first two picks to the Rams and Eagles, if the Chargers pass on Jack with the No. 3 overall pick, Dallas should have its chance to take the versatile ex-Bruin, who scouts believe to be adept enough in pass coverage to be a three-down starter at the pro level. Jack said that while he hasn't interviewed with club owner Jerry Jones, the club did conduct an interview with him at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.