Myles Garrett: Tom Brady is QB I most want to sack

INDIANAPOLIS -- Myles Garrett doesn't know which NFL team he'll be playing for next season, but he knows which quarterback he can't wait to sack.
When Garrett, the favorite to go No. 1 overall in this year's draft, was asked Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine to reveal which NFL QB he would sack if he could pick from any signal-caller in the NFL, Garrett had an answer before the reporter even finished asking the question.
The reason Brady is his target?
"I'm a Peyton Manning fan," he said.
Old rivalries die hard, at least for Garrett.
If they do meet down the road, and Garrett achieves his goal, it won't have come without warning.