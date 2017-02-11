Myles Garrett says he would play for Browns

Top prospect Myles Garrett won't be in attendance at this year's NFL Draft in Philadelphia -- but that doesn't mean he's not hoping to hear his name called first on April 27.
A few months after pleading for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to trade up for him so he can play in his home state, Garrett seems to accept the possibility of playing for the Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 1 pick.
"People might say, 'They're this, they're that' or I made a comment on cold weather and they kind of pointed towards Cleveland with that, it doesn't matter to me, I'll play wherever they put me," Garrett said in a video for FOX 26 in Houston.
"If you go in there with a mindset that you're gonna turn things around and make that contagious and people start to believe in it, you can turn into a winning program wherever you go," Garrett would add.
Garrett is slated for the No. 1 spot in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft, saying "the Browns need an instant-impact defender and Garrett is the obvious choice." If he goes in that slot, he'll have Jamie Collins to help guide him after Collins signed a long-term deal to stay in Cleveland.