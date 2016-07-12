Myles Garrett's goals: 20 sacks and to be No. 1 NFL draft pick

HOOVER, Ala. -- Myles Garrett has two lofty goals: the Texas A&M star wants to compile 20 quarterback sacks this fall, and he wants to be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft.
Before he can be chosen anywhere in the 2017 NFL Draft, of course, he'll have to apply for early eligibility after the season. And on that topic, the Aggies' star pass rusher was decidedly mum, saying only that he wants to focus on his coming junior season.
Compiling 20 sacks might actually be the tougher goal of the two.
Garrett is already one of the elite prospects in college football, having already compiled 23 sacks over his first two college seasons. No FBS player has reached the 20-sack mark in a single season, however, since the Baltimore Ravens' Elvis Dumervil did so at Louisville in 2005. The FBS record for single-season sacks is 24, set by Terrell Suggs at Arizona State, though sacks only became an official NCAA statisic in 2000.
NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein has ranked Garrett the No. 1 edge rusher in college football. With a lightning-quick first step at the snap of the ball, rushing the passer has come easy to Garrett right from the beginning of his true freshman season in 2014. Stopping the run has been a more developmental part of his game, something he improved on immensely last year as a sophomore. After this fall, there might not be much more left for the 6-5, 262-pound defensive end to prove.
Garrett said Tuesday he's even heard it suggested that he sit out his junior year to protect his pro football aspirations, but dismissed the notion entirely.