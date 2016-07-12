Myles Garrett's goals: 20 sacks and to be No. 1 NFL draft pick

NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein has ranked Garrett the No. 1 edge rusher in college football. With a lightning-quick first step at the snap of the ball, rushing the passer has come easy to Garrett right from the beginning of his true freshman season in 2014. Stopping the run has been a more developmental part of his game, something he improved on immensely last year as a sophomore. After this fall, there might not be much more left for the 6-5, 262-pound defensive end to prove.