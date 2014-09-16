Myles Garrett gave Cedric Ogbuehi preseason problems

"Our challenge is to make sure we are getting him in a position to help him be successful, because he's going to start seeing some different blocking schemes, you saw it (Saturday) night, you're going to start seeing some (double-team) help. We've got to be able to move him around," Sumlin said. "We've got a rotation to allow him to not play 60 or 70 or 80 snaps a game, so that he can be fresh and do what he does at a high level. He's starting to figure out what's going on. Like everyone else who is a young player, people start figuring you out, too. We also have to help him out in the rotation, and be a little more creative than just putting him on the open side, putting his hand down and saying, 'Go sic 'em,' although, there's something to that, too."