Myles Garrett doesn't intend to attend 2017 NFL Draft

Although the group of players who attend the draft are always considered among the draft's top prospects, and most are selected in the first round, Garrett's decision isn't ground-breaking. Two years ago, the No. 1 pick of the 2015 draft, Jameis Winston, opted out of the chance to attend the draft in person because his grandmother was unable to travel for health reasons. The No. 2 pick that year, Marcus Mariota, also stayed home for the draft.