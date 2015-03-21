Murray State linebacker could get look as undrafted free agent

Murray State linebacker Travis Taylor (6-foot-2 1/8, 240 pounds) has the potential to land with a team as an undrafted free agent. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.06 and 4.89 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical and a 9-foot-3 broad jump. He recorded a short shuttle time of 4.74 seconds and completed the three-cone drill in 7.29 seconds. Taylor had 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.