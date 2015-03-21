Murray State linebacker could get look as undrafted free agent

Representatives from four NFL teams attended Murray State's pro day on March 17.
Five players from Murray State and three players from Kentucky State worked out outdoors on FieldTurf.
Murray State linebacker Travis Taylor (6-foot-2 1/8, 240 pounds) has the potential to land with a team as an undrafted free agent. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.06 and 4.89 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical and a 9-foot-3 broad jump. He recorded a short shuttle time of 4.74 seconds and completed the three-cone drill in 7.29 seconds. Taylor had 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Taylor didn't run as fast as scouts would have liked, but he plays faster than his timed speed.