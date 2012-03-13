Munchak, Palmer to meet with Peyton Manning in next two days

Titans head coach Mike Munchak and offensive coordinator Chris Palmer will head up a group meeting with Peyton Manning either Tuesday or Wednesday to recruit the quarterback to Tennessee.
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The team is confident in Munchak's ability to recruit -- the coach was a major reason why quarterback Matt Hasselbeck landed in Nashville last year. Palmer was also Eli Manning's position coach with the Giants from 2007-09, so there is a familiarity with him and the Manning family.
In the event they sign Manning, the Titans would prefer to keep Jake Locker, according to team sources.