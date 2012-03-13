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Munchak, Palmer to meet with Peyton Manning in next two days

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 06:04 AM

Titans head coach Mike Munchak and offensive coordinator Chris Palmer will head up a group meeting with Peyton Manning either Tuesday or Wednesday to recruit the quarterback to Tennessee.

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The team is confident in Munchak's ability to recruit -- the coach was a major reason why quarterback Matt Hasselbeck landed in Nashville last year. Palmer was also Eli Manning's position coach with the Giants from 2007-09, so there is a familiarity with him and the Manning family.

In the event they sign Manning, the Titans would prefer to keep Jake Locker, according to team sources.

The Titans selected Locker in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he threw four touchdowns in five games during his rookie season. Hasselbeck almost certainly would be traded or released.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer

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