Roundup: Multiple teams expressing interest in ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin

As the post-draft wave of free agency commences, several veteran players will finally land homes.

Ex-Seattle Seahawks linebacker ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ is one of those veterans.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing Griffin, per sources informed of the situation. Pelissero added that the LB should have a home soon.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, the linebacker appeared in 46 games in Seattle, compiling a sack, six QB hits, and 25 tackles -- he also added a playoff sack in 2019.

Not for nothing, Shaquem's twin brother, ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿, signed a big-money deal in Jacksonville this offseason. The twins played together at UCF and in Seattle. Could 2021 be their first NFL season playing apart?