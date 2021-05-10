Roundup: Multiple teams expressing interest in ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin

As the post-draft wave of free agency commences, several veteran players will finally land homes.
Ex-Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin is one of those veterans.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing Griffin, per sources informed of the situation. Pelissero added that the LB should have a home soon.
A fifth-round pick in 2018, the linebacker appeared in 46 games in Seattle, compiling a sack, six QB hits, and 25 tackles -- he also added a playoff sack in 2019.
Not for nothing, Shaquem's twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, signed a big-money deal in Jacksonville this offseason. The twins played together at UCF and in Seattle. Could 2021 be their first NFL season playing apart?
A new team could view Griffin as a full-time pass-rusher after he played off the ball in Seattle. The possible transition to a new spot could give the 25-year-old who already overcame the odds another hurdle to leap.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:
- Former Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is visiting with the Washington Football Team on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. WFT just drafted left tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round, but adding Leno would allow the rookie to sit and learn, Rapoport added.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
