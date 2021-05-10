Buccaneers re-sign Blaine Gabbert, adding fourth QB to roster

Around the NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially added Blaine Gabbert back to their quarterback room, the team announced Monday.

Gabbert, Tom Brady﻿'s backup last season, appeared in four games in relief, completing 9 of 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The 31-year-old former first-round pick has experience with Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich, dating back to 2017 with Arizona. After spending 2018 in Tennessee, Gabbert joined the roster in Tampa where he's been the past two seasons. The familiarity with the Bucs offense is likely the main reason for re-signing the veteran.

The Bucs previously re-inked veteran signal-caller Ryan Griffin﻿. Then general manager Jason Licht used his second-round pick on Florida signal-caller Kyle Trask to develop behind Brady. Now Gabbert joins the party in what has quickly become a crowded QB room alongside the G.O.A.T.

