MTS notes: Teams looking for next Dak should consider Dobbs

Prospect on the rise: I mentioned above that Alabama safety Eddie Jackson wasn't getting enough attention. One safety who is generating plenty of attention in scouting circles -- Utah's Marcus Williams. In terms of pure, centerfield safeties, Williams ranks right behind Malik Hooker in this draft class. He has outstanding range and he tracks the ball naturally. He has 11 career interceptions. He has average size for the position (6-foot 5/8, 202 pounds), but he plays much bigger when the ball is in the air. Like Hooker, he has a basketball background (he was nicknamed "Little Magic" in high school) and it shows up on the football field. He is all but a lock to go in the top 40 picks and I believe he could sneak into the bottom of Round 1. -- Daniel Jeremiah