MTS notebook: Marlon Mack could be next Jordan Howard

Projecting an O-line run in draft: Much has been made about the lack of elite offensive linemen in this year's draft class. I don't believe we will see a lineman drafted in the top 10, which is a very rare occurrence. However, I do believe we will see four of them come off the board in the first round. Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp is clearly the top interior offensive line prospect and I have him as the best linemen overall as well. I expect him to go in the top 20. Here are the three offensive tackles likely to land in the first round: Garett Bolles (Utah), Cam Robinson (Alabama) and Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin). We've spent the past few months discussing these four prospects, but we haven't spent much time talking about the next tier of blockers.