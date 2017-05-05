MTS notebook: Jets TE among best 2017 NFL Draft values

They moved around the board and came away with two other rock-solid first-round selections. Jabrill Peppers will be a versatile chess piece for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, while tight end David Njoku has all-pro potential. Their patience paid off when Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer fell to them at No. 52 in Round 2. I thought that was a tremendous value pick. He has the most upside of any quarterback in the class and they didn't have to spend one of their top three choices on him. Now, if he hits, great. If not, they can jump right back into the quarterback pool next spring. The Browns let the draft come to them and made wise choices. Well done. -- Daniel Jeremiah