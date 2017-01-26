MTS notebook: Cooper Kupp among Senior Bowl Day 3 stars

MOBILE, Ala. -- Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the Move The Sticks Podcast share some of their scouting notes from Day 3 of the Reese's Senior Bowl.
- Several wide receivers caught my eye on Thursday. Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp, one of the stars of the week, had another great day of running routes. He looked polished. Texas A&M's Josh Reynolds did a nice job of going up to get the football. East Carolina's Zay Jones was very solid again. I'm still waiting for someone to cover Louisiana Tech WR Trent Taylor in the slot. He was awesome in the third-down drills during practice on Thursday. -- Daniel Jeremiah
- Western Kentucky WR Taywan Taylor has been impressive all week. On Thursday, he showed off his route-running ability. He's one of the few WRs here in Mobile who can play inside or outside, and his versatility only helps his value. He strikes me as a guy who can make an impact right away. -- Bucky Brooks
- Temple LB Haason Reddick was outstanding again today. He's been excellent in coverage and in pass-rush drills. It's been a nearly flawless week for him. -- Daniel Jeremiah
- There's been a lot of talk about this year's quarterback class being underwhelming, but I think people that dig deep into this class will like two of the players here this week -- Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs and Cal's Davis Webb. Both bring athleticism and the ability to spin the ball really well. They've been a little inconsistent here in Mobile. They're developmental players. The teams that draft them will be hoping they can ascend up the depth chart. -- Bucky Brooks
- West Virginia CB Rasul Douglas had a big-time day. He's an athletic corner with good size and made some big plays down the field. -- Daniel Jeremiah
- Florida OLB Alex Anzalone has stood out at the Senior Bowl with his physicality and toughness. He also shows good instincts and awareness. He's really made his presence felt in run drills -- he gets to the ball quickly, and he delivers some pop. A lot of scouts have been buzzing about him. -- Bucky Brooks
- LSU LB Duke Riley had his best day so far, showing his lateral range and big-time speed. -- Daniel Jeremiah
- UCLA DT Eddie Vanderdoes is fun to watch. He's out of control sometimes, but you see some impressive twitch and power from him. -- Daniel Jeremiah
- The more I watch North Carolina State RB Matt Dayes, the more I like him. He did a great job in drills as a pass protector on Thursday, as did Wisconsin's Corey Clement. -- Daniel Jeremiah