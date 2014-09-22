MSU's Dillon Day denies intentionally stomping on LSU players

Of all the things LSU fans had to complain about Saturday in the wake of their team's first home loss to Mississippi State in more than 20 years, video of Mississippi State center Dillon Day stepping on their players was particularly bothersome. Within hours of the game's end, online video of Day stepping on LSU's Davon Godchaux and Rashard Robinson was making the rounds, and as CBS Sports noted, it wasn't Day's first time under similar fire.
Now, for Monday's posturing ...
LSU coach Les Miles clearly thought Day's actions were intentional. He confirmed than LSU has sent a copy of the video to the SEC office in Birmingham, Ala., saying "hopefully the conference will do the right thing," according to The Advocate of Baton Rouge, La.
Then there was Day's lengthy letter to Mississippi State fans, pleading innocence, which he posted via Twitter:
Essentially, Day didn't deny the contact but contends it was incidental. However, the fact that MSU coach Dan Mullen has sat him for this sort of thing before could be a factor in whether he is disciplined again.
Day, a senior, is a candidate for the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.