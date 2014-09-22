MSU's Dillon Day denies intentionally stomping on LSU players

Of all the things LSU fans had to complain about Saturday in the wake of their team's first home loss to Mississippi State in more than 20 years, video of Mississippi State center Dillon Day stepping on their players was particularly bothersome. Within hours of the game's end, online video of Day stepping on LSU's Davon Godchaux and Rashard Robinson was making the rounds, and as CBS Sports noted, it wasn't Day's first time under similar fire.