MSU CB Will Redmond out for season with knee injury

It's unclear whether Redmond's rehabilitation will allow him to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February, or perhaps the Bulldogs' pro day event. Either way, the senior's recovery will be closely watched by NFL clubs as those teams assess the available depth at a position of constant need in the NFL draft. Redmond had made 25 tackles this season with a team-high two interceptions. He has experience at nickelback as well, giving him versatility that could enhance his draft status.