MSU CB Will Redmond out for season with knee injury

Mississippi State's top NFL draft prospect, cornerback Will Redmond, won't get another chance to perform on the field for NFL scouts the rest of the year. Redmond is out for the season due to a torn ACL in his knee, the school confirmed Saturday.
It's unclear whether Redmond's rehabilitation will allow him to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February, or perhaps the Bulldogs' pro day event. Either way, the senior's recovery will be closely watched by NFL clubs as those teams assess the available depth at a position of constant need in the NFL draft. Redmond had made 25 tackles this season with a team-high two interceptions. He has experience at nickelback as well, giving him versatility that could enhance his draft status.
NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter projects Redmond as a top-50 pick in the 2016 draft, which would place him at worst in the middle of the second round. Redmond also rates high on the Mississippi State roster in several of the drills that are used at the combine, including a 4.38 40-yard dash.