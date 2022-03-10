Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down Russell Wilson's trade & AFC West body shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys start by breaking down the Seahawks trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay, and the Colts trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. Next, the trio put the Chiefs and Chargers in the body shop to look at their team needs and to examine what they can do to improve this offseason. Following that, the guys give their takeaways from the scouting combine. Then, the trio preview free agency by discussing what the Colts, Dolphins and Seahawks can do during it. After, the guys put the Raiders in the body shop. To wrap up the show, the trio look at what the Jaguars could do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and DJ lists a player he likes in the draft.

