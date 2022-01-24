Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down Divisional Round games, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' future

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at all the action from the Divisional Round. The guys start by breaking down the AFC games from the weekend with the Bills versus Chiefs and Bengals versus Titans, while also doing a quick look ahead to the AFC Championship Game. Then, the trio analyzes the NFC games from the weekend with the Rams versus Buccaneers and 49ers versus Packers, with a discussion on the upcoming NFC Championship Game. After that, the guys touch on the reaction from social media to DJ's Mock Draft 1.0 and assess quarterback Tom Brady's uncertain future. Then, the trio hits on the Packers' style of play and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future. Next, the guys discuss new Giants general manager Joe Schoen's to-do list. To wrap up the show, the trio emphasizes the importance of special teams in the playoffs.
Published: Jan 24, 2022 at 05:28 PM
news
Matt LaFleur 'would love' for Aaron Rodgers 'to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire'
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he spoke to Aaron Rodgers at length in the wake of the club's 13-10 loss to the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, but he's no closer to knowing who will be taking snaps for the Pack in 2022.
news
NFL Divisional Round fact or fiction: Best weekend ever? Best game ever? Tom Brady's last game ever?
Did we just witness the best Divisional Round ever? The best single game ever? Tom Brady's last game ever? After an absolutely astonishing weekend in the NFL, Adam Schein plays a game of Fact or Fiction.