Move The Sticks notes: Will QB be worth No. 1 pick in 2017 draft?

John Ross: Ross is an extremely explosive and dynamic athlete. He has blow-the-doors-off speed in his release and he can find an extra gear when the ball is in the air. I'd heard about his play speed before studying him, but I came away even more impressed with his route-running ability. He knows how to set up defenders, create leverage and efficiently get off his breaks at the top of his route. He doesn't waste steps and he generates a lot of separation underneath. He has outstanding hands and he keeps the ball away from his body. He is elusive after the catch and he has the speed to go the distance from anywhere on the field. He reminds me a lot of Brandin Cooks, but I think he's a more polished route runner than Cooks was coming out of college.