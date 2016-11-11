Considering how evaluators view small-school standouts, I thought it was important to study Cohen's tape against top schools to see if he really has the potential to become an impact player at the next level. Against Kent State (from the MAC), Cohen certainly showed scouts that he could deliver splash plays as a runner-receiver out of the backfield. He finished the night with 258 scrimmage yards (133 rushing; 125 receiving) on 33 touches (24 rushes; nine catches) while displaying an outstanding combination of start-stop quickness, balance and body control. Cohen slips in and out of creases with a nifty jump cut that makes him a nightmare to corral in the hole. In addition, he flashes sneaky power and explosiveness when he runs through arm tackles on the second level.