Move The Sticks notes: Strong has UT loaded with young talent

Breakout QB should have scouts' attention: Teams in search of franchise quarterbacks should take a long, hard look at North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior has a versatile set of skills that is ideally suited to the NFL game. As a sound decision maker with a big arm and superb throwing mechanics, he can carve up a defense from the pocket. Trubisky works every area of the field with pinpoint precision to stretch the defense horizontally and vertically. He rarely makes mistakes with the ball (zero interceptions through four games) and his ability to deliver in the clutch (game-winning drives in back-to-back games) should earn him high marks from evaluators. With Trubisky also displaying sneaky athleticism as a runner/scrambler, the North Carolina standout reminds me a lot of Alex Smith when he was at Utah. Although I'm not ready to proclaim Trubisky as a potential No. 1 pick in a future draft, I definitely believe he has a number of tools that will make scouts ponder the possibilities when checking out his tape this fall. -- Bucky Brooks