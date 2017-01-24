Move The Sticks notes: O.J. Howard star of Senior Bowl Day 1

Published: Jan 24, 2017

MOBILE, Ala. -- Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the Move The Sticks Podcast share some of their scouting notes from Day 1 of the Reese's Senior Bowl.

  1. O.J. Howard was the most impressive player of the day. The Alabama TE made a couple of one-handed catches. He made everything look easy. He did a nice job blocking in the run game, too, from what I saw.-- Daniel Jeremiah
  1. I believe there's going to be a Jordan Reed-effect in this year's draft. More teams are going to be looking for those matchup nightmares at tight end -- guys that can create headaches on the perimeter. Ole Miss' Evan Engram and South Alabama's Gerald Everett -- both are tight ends for the South team this week -- can move around and make plays on the perimeter. Both of them showed the ability to run routes and separate on Tuesday. They can make plays over the middle of the field or down the field. When you look in the draft for guys that can create explosive plays at tight end, those two players will come to mind. -- Bucky Brooks
  1. Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp was the star of the North team on Tuesday. Scouts will get excited about his body control and ability to run routes. I thought he dominated in drills today. He is a very polished player for being a small-school standout. He certainly has entered into the conversation for the first two rounds. -- Bucky Brooks
  1. Two other prospects that impressed me on Tuesday at wide receiver -- North Carolina's Ryan Switzer and Texas A&M's Josh Reynolds. Switzer impressed me with his route-running ability, his quickness in and out of breaks and his ability to separate. He has a knack for getting open. To cast him as a slot receiver-only is doing him a disservice. He runs routes where he can get open on the perimeter. As for a comp, he reminds me of how Cole Beasley has impacted the Cowboys in terms of being a pass-catcher who can get open on third down and move the chains. Reynolds was impressive because he's a long, smooth strider and good route runner. He had some drops early in warmups, but you can envision him transitioning into being a nice No. 2 receiver in the league. -- Bucky Brooks
  1. Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware surprised me, in a good way, when he was in coverage today. I thought he struggled in coverage on tape, but he  did a pretty good job in coverage in the one-on-one drills from what I saw on Tuesday. -- Daniel Jeremiah
  1. The concerns about Iowa CB Desmond King coming into this week had to do with his speed and athleticism. The reasons for those concerns showed up today. He doesn't necessarily have the top-end speed to handle premier wide receivers on the perimeter. He might be best suited to slide to safety. -- Bucky Brooks
  1. Western Kentucky OL Forrest Lamp, whom I was anxious to see coming into the week, was up and down on Tuesday. He overextended a couple times in pass protection, but he's really strong. He played tackle and guard today. I'm excited to see him slide inside and play center, as well, this week. -- Daniel Jeremiah
  1. A couple of South team cornerbacks caught my eye on Tuesday, for different reasons. LSU's Tre'Davious White had a good day. He was always in position. San Diego State's Damontae Kazee was inconsistent. He has great ball skills, but he struggled a bit against the deep ball. -- Daniel Jeremiah
  1. I thought East Carolina WR Zay Jones had a really good day. I might be a little bit low on where he should be rated. I'm going to go back and watch more of his tape. -- Daniel Jeremiah
  1. Two defensive linemen that stood out on Tuesday -- Charlotte DT Larry Ogunjobi and Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon. Kpassagnon won the weigh-in, measuring in at 6-foot-6 7/8 and 280 pounds, and had a solid day at practice. He's long and athletic. Ogunjobi has great get off. -- Daniel Jeremiah

