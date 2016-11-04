Move The Sticks notes: Draft lessons from Cowboys' Elliott pick

So, this upcoming draft is going to generate some interesting war-room discussions around the league when it comes to evaluating rushers. While the draft could be loaded with quality running backs, there is one potential entrant that has special abilities that you won't find in the other rushers. LSU's Leonard Fournette has been compared to Bo Jackson and Herschel Walker. That is rare company. What do you do if you have a top pick, a need at the running back position and your offensive line is a mess? I posed this question to one executive and here was his response: "Normally, I'd say address other needs in the first round. You can find running backs anywhere and most teams rely on a rotation anyways. However, Fournette is a once-a-decade player. You don't pass on guys like that. Elliott is a great back. So is Gurley. However, I haven't seen anything like this kid since Adrian Peterson came out. Just take him."