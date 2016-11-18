Move The Sticks notes: 6 teams likely to be looking to draft QB

In last week's notebook, we took a look at the teams in need of an upgrade at the running back position. Fortunately for those teams, the upcoming draft is likely to be littered with talented players at that position. The talent at the quarterback position (even if every draft-eligible player entered the draft) isn't nearly as impressive. However, I won't be surprised to see some teams elevate quarterbacks on their draft board because of a severe need at the position. The NFL remains a QB-driven league. It's tough to win without very strong play from your signal-caller. With that in mind, here's a list of teams that I believe are most likely to be in the QB market this offseason.