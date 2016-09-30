Move The Sticks notebook: Deshaun Watson 'needs to relax'

Tennessee DE Derek Barnett deserves more attention than he's been getting in the media: I haven't paid much attention to Barnett this fall. However, I couldn't help but notice the way he took over the game against Florida last weekend. He was a major reason the Volunteers were able to storm back and snap an 11-game losing streak to the Gators. He recorded 2 sacks in the second half and made several other impact plays against both the run and pass. He showed a variety of pass-rush moves. He can dip and wrap around the edge, bull rush or win with a nifty up-and-under inside move. He used his quickness to shoot gaps against the run and he almost picked off a pass on a WR screen. I need to do more tape study, but I think it's safe to say Barnett is playing as well as any edge rusher in the country right now. --Daniel Jeremiah