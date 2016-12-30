Move The Sticks: High stakes for Trubisky, Watson in bowls

That's why all eyes will be on Clemson's Deshaun Watson (Fiesta Bowl, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN) and North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky (Sun Bowl, Friday, 2 p.m. ET, CBS) this weekend to see if either player has the goods to be a franchise quarterback for an NFL team in the near future. Trubisky has yet to declare his intentions for the 2017 draft and Watson has yet to make a formal announcement about his intentions, although his coach, Dabo Swinney, has said Watson intends to move on to the next level in 2017. The buzz surrounding both prospects will lead scouts to attend the Sun Bowl and Fiesta Bowl, respectively, in hopes of determining whether either player is ready for prime time as a QB1.