Move The Sticks: Garoppolo, McCarron potential trade targets

Published: Dec 02, 2016 at 03:46 AM

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the Move The Sticks Podcast share some of their college-scouting notes heading into Championship Weekend of the college football season, including:

A DE who has cemented himself as a top-50 prospect
» Jeremiah's take on an up-and-down season for Christian McCaffrey
» Two must-see matchups for scouts on Championship Weekend.
*

But first, we kick off this week's notebook with Jeremiah's look at why Jimmy Garoppolo and AJ McCarron will be two QBs to watch in draft season.

The deadline for underclassmen to apply for early eligibility into the 2017 NFL Draft is six weeks away, and I don't anticipate that this draft class will be a strong one for quarterbacks. There are more than a handful of teams still in need of a long-term solution at the position, though. This has the potential create a strong market for two backup quarterbacks sitting behind established starters: AJ McCarron (Bengals) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Patriots).

Both QBs have performed well in limited NFL opportunities, and both guys would represent an upgrade for several QB-needy teams. Many expected the Bengals to part with McCarron last spring, but they decided he was too valuable to trade away. As a perennial playoff team in search of a Super Bowl title, it made sense at the time to hold onto a quality backup quarterback. However, the Bengals haven't enjoyed a successful 2016 campaign, and you could make a case that they need a mini-rebuild to return to the postseason.

McCarron is a valuable trade chip. Would he return a first-round pick from a team like the Cleveland Browns? Hue Jackson is familiar with his skill set and McCarron already knows Jackson's offensive system (Jackson was Cincinnati's offense coordinator during McCarron's first two seasons in the league). He would be an upgrade over any quarterback on the Browns' roster, and Cleveland is loaded with 2017 draft picks. One potential hang-up in this scenario would be the fact that both teams play in the same division. If that's a major issue, the Browns could look to Garappolo.

The Patriots are still very much in their championship window and Tom Brady's performance doesn't appear to be declining. I can't envision a scenario where New England re-signs Garappolo once his deal expires following the 2017 campaign. It would make a lot sense for them to capitalize on his value and recoup a high draft pick or a proven veteran player at a position of need this offseason. A team like the Chicago Bears would make a perfect trade partner. They appear ready to move on from Jay Cutler, and Garappolo would give them a talented young signal-caller to build around.

There will surely be one or two quarterbacks that emerge as coveted prospects in the upcoming draft class, but I still believe these two young veterans will be more attractive options for several teams in need of a QB. With Tony Romopotentially becoming available as well, there could be a very active market for veteran QBs this offseason. -- Daniel Jeremiah

* * *

There is always a spot in the NFL for a hard-working pass rusher with a knack for making plays from multiple spots. That's why I believe Florida State DE DeMarcus Walker could shoot up the charts when coaches and scouts start digging into the tape.

The 6-foot-2, 273-pound senior has racked up 15 sacks and three forced fumbles this season while flashing outstanding strength, power, instincts and hustle. Walker wears out opponents with his relentless energy and his strong technical game makes him nearly impossible to contain. After studying the all-22 coaches' tape, I was impressed with his ability to take over games from multiple spots. He dominates right tackles with an assortment of power-based maneuvers (bull rush, butt-and-jerk and power swipe), yet he flashes enough short-area quickness to occasionally win with finesse.

Walker's skills showed up in splendid fashion last week against Florida in a five-tackle, two-sack effort that cemented his status as a top-50 prospect. Most impressively, he flashed the kind of rugged pass-rushing skills that could make him an intriguing option as an inside rusher at the next level. Considering how well former Seminole Mario Edwards, Jr., transitioned to defensive tackle with the Oakland Raiders, Walker's powerful game and non-stop motor could prompt others to view the Florida State standout as an intriguing 'tweener on draft day. -- Bucky Brooks

* * *

"Where are all of the offensive linemen?"

That's the first question a veteran NFL scout posed to me when I bumped into him a few weeks ago at a college game. While the question was clearly a rhetorical one, he did express some concern about the lack of elite offensive line prospects that could be available in the 2017 class. He told me that Alabama's Cam Robinson is viewed as the top prospect in the group, but the mammoth edge blocker hasn't brought his A game consistently this season. Although he doesn't think scouts will severely downgrade Robinson for his efforts, he does believe the Crimson Tide junior's rugged game might lead to some questions about his ability to develop into an elite left tackle as a pro.

When I pressed the veteran evaluator about first-round candidates to consider, he couldn't come up with a name that could creep into Day 1 range. I've heard buzz regarding Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk and Florida State's Roderick Johnson -- both juniors -- as possible candidates, but it's clear from speaking to the veteran evaluator that teams in need of a franchise offensive tackle might be forced to venture into the free agent market for a quick fix. -- Bucky Brooks

* * *

The Stanford football program has enjoyed tremendous success over the last few years, and the expectations for the program have changed. They just finished a 9-3 regular season and people talk about it like it was a total failure. That's a pretty remarkable change in perception for the Cardinal. Coming into the season, many had Christian McCaffrey at the top of their Heisman Trophy candidate list. Unfortunately, he was dinged up earlier this season and didn't produce at the same historic level as last season. However, like the team itself, his year wasn't all that bad. In fact, he's been outstanding over the last five weeks. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in those five contests, including back-to-back 200-plus-yard efforts in his final two regular season games. He ranks seventh in the nation in rushing yards (1,603) and he's also been effective as a receiver, hauling in 37 balls for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns. I love his versatility, toughness and playmaking skills. He deserves more attention than he's been getting on the national level. -- Daniel Jeremiah

* * *

Two must-see matchups for scouts on Championship Weekend

Washington WR John Ross vs. Colorado DBs Chidobe Awuzie and Tedric Thompson: I can't wait to see Ross take on a talented Colorado secondary that features a pair of studs in Awuzie and Thompson in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The veteran defenders play critical roles on a defense that suffocates passing games with sticky coverage and punishing hits. Awuzie, in particular, is a standout cover corner with the athleticism, technical skill and feistiness to challenge Ross on the perimeter. With Thompson providing insurance as an "over-the-top" defender with impressive instincts and ball skills, the Buffaloes might have the recipe to keep the ultra-explosive pass-catcher under wraps in a primetime game. -- Bucky Brooks

Alabama WRs Calvin Ridley and ArDarius Stewart vs. Florida CBs Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson: On paper, the SEC title game looks lopsided in Alabama's favor. Florida is beat up and coming off a 8-3 regular season, while Alabama is undefeated, healthy and loaded with talent across the board. There are some intriguing individual matchups for NFL evaluators to follow in this game, though. My favorite: Ridley and Stewart lining up against Wilson and Tabor.

Ridley is a dynamic vertical threat and Stewart is a physical, do-it-all pass-catcher. Wilson and Tabor both have good size and excellent instincts. I'll give the slight edge to the Florida cornerbacks in this matchup, and I can't wait to see it. -- Daniel Jeremiah

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter *@MoveTheSticks.*

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW