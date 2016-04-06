Move the Sticks 360: Interviews with top draft prospects

Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview top prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft on the Move the Sticks podcast.
Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview UCLA tight end prospect Thomas Duarte to break down his tape compared to Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed.
Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview Ohio State tight end prospect Nick Vannett to break down his tape, as well as ask about his preparation heading into the draft.
Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview Western Michigan wide receiver prospect Daniel Braverman, and break down his tape compared to Troy Brown and Cole Beasley.
Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview Michigan State tackle prospect Jack Conklin, and break down his film compared to that of Bryan Bulaga and Andrew Whitworth.
Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks interviews Pittsburgh wide receiver prospect Tyler Boyd, and break down his film compared to James Jones and Michael Crabtree.
Former NFL Scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview upstart German wide receiver prospect Moritz Boehringer, and break down his tape as well as talk about how he got started in American football.
Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview Ole Miss wide receiver prospect Laquon Treadwell and break down his college tape in comparison to Dez Bryant and Keenan Allen.
Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview running back prospect Derrick Henry and break down his college tape in comparison to Eddie George and Brandon Jacobs.
Draft prospect Cardale Jones joins Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks for a film session of the Ohio State quarterback and his NFL comparison: Daunte Culpepper.
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview Clemson defensive lineman prospect Shaq Lawson and breakdown his college tape in comparison to the Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller.
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview defensive end prospect Noah Spence and breakdown his college tape in comparison to Houston Texans pass rusher Whitney Mercilus.
Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview defensive back prospect Von Bell and break down his college tape in comparison to Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas.
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks interview defensive line prospect Jarran Reed and breakdown his college tape in comparison to the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers.
