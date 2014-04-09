Move over Johnny: Coach says Garoppolo would've started at A&M

Consider most of that to be "I was his coach and he is great" hyperbole. Yes, Garoppolo has an extremely quick release. But comparing him to Marino? And saying Garoppolo would've beaten out Johnny Manziel? It's one thing to light up the likes of San Diego State, Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State, as Garoppolo did. It's another thing to light up SEC defenses, as Manziel did for two seasons.