Most underappreciated prospects for undefeated CFB teams

Jordan Walsh, G/Austin Blythe, C, Iowa: Iowa has surprised people across the country by winning its first seven games, but the manner in which the team has gone about its business shouldn't surprise anyone. The Hawkeyes have long been known for a technically sound offensive line, which helped the team roll up 294 rushing yards against previously undefeated Northwestern last weekend. Walsh is a force off the ball and can regularly hit second-level targets, while Blythe has the movement skills to use every bit of his smallish frame to prevent defenders from getting past him. Both have NFL futures and will be crucial to Iowa as it tries to make a run to the Big Ten Championship Game.