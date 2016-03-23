Most overrated offensive players in 2016 NFL Draft

Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame: Fuller's speed is evident (4.32 40-yard dash at the combine), and he'll make any defense pay if it loses him in a zone or puts a lesser corner on his side. However, that won't happen very often in the NFL. He'll have to deal with real physicality on Sundays despite weighing 186 pounds. Fuller's drops have been much-discussed, and his 8 1/4-inch hand measurement at the combine didn't silence those concerns. If he gets into the right situation, where he's a complementary piece and not the primary option, then Fuller can succeed. Being ranked in the top 20-25 players in this class, however, is not commensurate with that role.