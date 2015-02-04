Most fascinating pro comps for prospects in 2015 NFL Draft

Editor's note: In breaking down tape and talking with his pro and college sources, NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein has come up with some fascinating pro comparisons for prospects in this year's draft. Here's a look at 12 of the most intriguing comps, with an explanation from Zierlein for each one. Full scouting reports by Zierlein are available here.
The NFL comp:Eli Manning
The skinny: Winston's body type and release are very much like Byron Leftwich's, but when you look at his skill set, his ability and his penchant for making poor decisions in giving the ball away unnecessarily with interceptions, that's more like Eli. His game is more like Eli's because he can hurt the other team and his own team with some of his decision making. The talent is there. The easy comparison is to Leftwich because he's not a very mobile quarterback and has a very elongated delivery.
The NFL comp:Marshawn Lynch
The skinny: Ajayi (6-foot, 216 pounds) is about the same size as Lynch was entering the league, but what really catches my eye is that Ajayi has the same wide base as he approaches the line of scrimmage. He has a wide, powerful base, and he runs very aggressively like Lynch. I'm not saying he's as good as Lynch is right now, but his running style is very similar.
The NFL comp: Marvin Harrison
The skinny: Just like Harrison during his playing days, Cooper doesn't have the classic body type or size of an angular wide receiver. They're both very fluid and have an easiness about them into their routes and after the catch.
The NFL comp:Jason Campbell
The skinny: They have similar body types. Like Campbell, Hundley will enter the league needing to learn how to win from the pocket, but he shows flashes. Hundley has issues with getting through NFL-type progressions quickly, as Campbell did. I think Hundley could end up having the same career path. He could be a starter early in his career and might end up being a middling starter or an above-average backup.
The NFL comp:Aqib Talib
The skinny: Both entered the draft with off-field concerns. They show similar body language when things don't go their way on the field and are both volatile, but their playing styles are similar, too. They both love to attack the ball and sit down on routes to try to make things happen.
The NFL comp:Darren McFadden
The skinny: They're both upright runners with home-run speed. They can both catch it out of the backfield and make you pay. Neither has great wiggle -- they don't make you miss very often.
The NFL comp:Khalil Mack
The skinny: Both are very explosive movers and learning to play the game. When you watched Mack on tape last year, you could see him get better as the game went on as he figured things out. I think Fowler is in that mold. I think he will figure things out when he gets a full-time position instead of being moved around.
The NFL comp:DeSean Jackson
The skinny: Smith might not be quite as fast as Jackson, but he's very fast. His ability to track the ball deep and consistently take the top off a defense is very reminiscent of Jackson.
The NFL comp:C.J. Spiller
The skinny: Like Spiller, Johnson has ridiculous foot quickness and lateral agility. He can catch the ball out of the backfield with ease. He is a very natural runner, but like Spiller, Johnson faces questions about whether he can hold up to the pounding he'll take in the NFL.
The NFL comp:Dwayne Bowe
The skinny: They're very similar in body type and speed. Bowe went in the first round without having great speed, and the same could happen to Strong. Both can make contested catches and use their size very effectively.
The NFL comp:Brian Cushing
The skinny: Both of them are big for the position and have limited lateral agility. However, both are physical. They will come downhill and hit you.
The NFL comp:Jamie Collins
The skinny: Collins tested off the charts at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2013, and Dupree is going to do the same this year. He's going to jump high, run fast and have the same kind of explosive numbers that Collins did. Both have freakish closing burst and didn't totally play to their talent in college. Collins unlocked it in the pros. We'll see if Dupree can do the same.