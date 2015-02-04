Most fascinating pro comps for prospects in 2015 NFL Draft

The NFL comp:Eli Manning

The skinny: Winston's body type and release are very much like Byron Leftwich's, but when you look at his skill set, his ability and his penchant for making poor decisions in giving the ball away unnecessarily with interceptions, that's more like Eli. His game is more like Eli's because he can hurt the other team and his own team with some of his decision making. The talent is there. The easy comparison is to Leftwich because he's not a very mobile quarterback and has a very elongated delivery.