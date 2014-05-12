Morgan Breslin positioned well for insurance collection

The former Southern Cal linebacker is well-positioned be the first college player to collect on a loss-of-value insurance policy, according to yahoo.com. Breslin could collect as much as $750,000 to $1 million on a policy he took out in 2012 to protect him in the event that an injury damaged his draft stock. Breslin was a dominant player for the Trojans in 2012, piling up 19.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. Beset by injuries and a hip surgery last season, however, he was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in February and went unchosen in the draft's final rounds on Saturday. He signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers.