More Manziel marketing as Johnny Football trademarks logos

Future NFL signal-caller Johnny Manziel is not just a likely top-10 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft but a marketing star for both himself and whatever franchise ends up selecting him on Thursday. As such, the Heisman Trophy winner is joining rare company by having his own personalized logo.
Well, two actually.
According to ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell, the Texas A&M quarterback filed trademark applications for said logos back in January.
Both are clean and fairly simple while sporting Manziel's famous No. 2. Personally, the second one looks a little better than the first, but it's always good to have vertical and horizontal options.
Although the trademark applications were filed earlier this year, the designs surfacing right before the draft is merely the latest marketing news to pop up surrounding Manziel. He recently signed an apparel deal with Nike and is a client of Fenway Sports Management and LeBron James' LRMR Management company for marketing purposes. The quarterback has even popped up in a McDonald's TV spot.
It's probably safe to say this is all just the beginning for Manziel and could be a positive or negative depending on which team ends up picking him in the draft. Although Johnny Football won't have any control over where he goes, he would be wise in negotiating to wear a No. 2 jersey in the NFL so he doesn't have to spend the money to re-file those trademark applications.
No matter what you think about the talented prospect and his ability to make it in the league, though, you can at least acknowledge he is pretty savvy in terms of off-the-field pursuits based on all of his recent deals.