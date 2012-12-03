Montee Ball will make impact in NFL, regardless of draft position

When I quizzed scouts on the weak points of the draft, they cited quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback. The quarterback position, in particular, lacks a franchise guy in the mold of Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III or Cam Newton, but that might not prevent a team from selecting one at the top of the draft. An NFC scout told me, "If you need one, you have to take him high, regardless of what others might think." He pointed to the 2005 NFL Draft that featured Alex Smith and Aaron Rodgers as the closest comparison to this year's class. He reminded me that neither guy was regarded as a blue chipper at the time, but both players have turned out to have fruitful careers, particularly Rodgers, who has become one of the NFL's best signal-callers. With that in mind, it wouldn't surprise me to see USC's Matt Barkley and West Virginia's Geno Smith come off the board sooner than expected on draft day.