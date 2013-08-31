Montee Ball impressed with Melvin Gordon, James White

Denver rookie running back Montee Ball sure was impressed by his alma mater's performance Saturday -- specifically, the two running backs who replaced him at Wisconsin.
Ball, who was a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2013 NFL Draft, took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm for what he was seeing.
Later, he re-Tweeted a post that he enjoyed.
No question those two had big games Saturday against Massachusetts. Then again, they should've had a big game against Massachusetts. The Minutemen were 1-11 last season, their first official year in the FBS ranks, and they aren't expected to be much better this season.
UMass was one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation last season, and on Saturday, Wisconsin's starting offensive line outweighed UMass' starting defensive line by about 40 pounds per man.
We won't really know about the Badgers' rushing attack until Week 3, when the Badgers play at Arizona State. Next week, Gordon and White have a chance to put up even bigger numbers than they did Saturday because the Badgers play host to FCS foe Tennessee Tech.
