Montana prospect reminds Vikings coach of Everson Griffin

Defensive end Tyrone Holmes -- 6-foot-2 1/4, 253 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds on both attempts. He had a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.28 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.1 seconds. He had 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Holmes led all of FCS in sacks with 18 in 2015, topping the sack totals of some other notable 2016 NFL Draft prospects: South Carolina State's Javon Hargrave (13.5), Stony Brook's Victor Ochi and Southern Utah's James Cowser (13.0), and Eastern Kentucky's Noah Spence (11.5).