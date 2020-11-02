Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The Detroit Lions will likely be without their top wide receiver in Week 9.
Kenny Golladay is expected to miss at least one game after injuring his hip in a loss to the Colts this past Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Pro Bowler will undergo further testing but is considered week to week moving forward, Rapoport added.
The Lions plays at the Vikings this Sunday. There's a chance Golladay ends up on injured reserve and is sidelined for a minimum three game, but a full determination on how much time he'll be out has yet to be made, per Rapoport.
Golladay, who's coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, leads Detroit with 338 receiving yards in 2020 while averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
The Lions also announced Monday that Trey Flowers was placed on injured reserve.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said defensive end Myles Garrett's MRI revealed "nothing structurally significant" in his knee and that he should be available for Week 10 against the Texans following this week's bye.
- Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said defensive end Joey Bosa is in the concussion protocol. Bosa exited early in L.A.'s loss to the Bengals this past Sunday.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said wideouts T.Y. Hilton (groin) and Ashton Dulin (knee) will be evaluated throughout the week after exiting early versus the Lions in Week 8. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin cleared concussion protocol following the game.
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is dealing with a minor quad injury, Rapoport reported. He limped off the field Sunday but the ailment isn't considered serious.
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold will get an MRI on his shoulder and a second opinion. Darnold said Monday his shoulder feels sore but he's expected to practice this week, per Gase.
- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said cornerback Cameron Dantzler is "doing well" and has "a chance to play this week." The rookie was taken off the field on a stretcher this past Sunday after suffering a neck injury.
- Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he expects Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain) to practice this week and potentially play this Sunday against the Chiefs. The Panthers activated cornerback Rasul Douglas from the reserve/COVID-19 list
- The Seahawks announced that pass rusher Damontre Moore has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the active roster on Dec. 14, following Seattle's Week 14 game against the Jets.
- 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (foot) are expected to miss extended periods of time, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. San Francisco, which didn't practice Monday, listed running back Tevin Coleman (knee), wide receiver Dante Pettis (shoulder), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt(groin) as not participating in its estimated report.
- The Green Bay Packers' estimated practice report listed offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), kicker Mason Crosby (left calf, back), linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle), running back Aaron Jones (calf), cornerback Kevin King (quadricep), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) as limited participants Monday.
- Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad fullback Bruce Miller is being suspended six games for PEDs, Rapoport reported. Per his agent, Miller took an over-the-counter supplement that listed no banned substances prior to being signed by the Jags, Rapoport added.