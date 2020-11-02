Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The Detroit Lions will likely be without their top wide receiver in Week 9.

Kenny Golladay is expected to miss at least one game after injuring his hip in a loss to the Colts this past Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Pro Bowler will undergo further testing but is considered week to week moving forward, Rapoport added.

The Lions plays at the Vikings this Sunday. There's a chance Golladay ends up on injured reserve and is sidelined for a minimum three game, but a full determination on how much time he'll be out has yet to be made, per Rapoport.

Golladay, who's coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, leads Detroit with 338 receiving yards in 2020 while averaging 16.9 yards per catch.

The Lions also announced Monday that Trey Flowers was placed on injured reserve.