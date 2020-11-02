Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Published: Nov 02, 2020 at 01:57 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Detroit Lions will likely be without their top wide receiver in Week 9.

Kenny Golladay is expected to miss at least one game after injuring his hip in a loss to the Colts this past Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Pro Bowler will undergo further testing but is considered week to week moving forward, Rapoport added.

The Lions plays at the Vikings this Sunday. There's a chance Golladay ends up on injured reserve and is sidelined for a minimum three game, but a full determination on how much time he'll be out has yet to be made, per Rapoport.

Golladay, who's coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, leads Detroit with 338 receiving yards in 2020 while averaging 16.9 yards per catch.

The Lions also announced Monday that Trey Flowers was placed on injured reserve.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said defensive end Myles Garrett's MRI revealed "nothing structurally significant" in his knee and that he should be available for Week 10 against the Texans following this week's bye.
  • Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said defensive end ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ is in the concussion protocol. Bosa exited early in L.A.'s loss to the Bengals this past Sunday.
  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said wideouts T.Y. Hilton (groin) and Ashton Dulin (knee) will be evaluated throughout the week after exiting early versus the Lions in Week 8. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin cleared concussion protocol following the game.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is dealing with a minor quad injury, Rapoport reported. He limped off the field Sunday but the ailment isn't considered serious.
  • New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold will get an MRI on his shoulder and a second opinion. Darnold said Monday his shoulder feels sore but he's expected to practice this week, per Gase.
  • Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said cornerback Cameron Dantzler is "doing well" and has "a chance to play this week." The rookie was taken off the field on a stretcher this past Sunday after suffering a neck injury.
  • Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he expects Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain) to practice this week and potentially play this Sunday against the Chiefs. The Panthers activated cornerback ﻿Rasul Douglas﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list
  • The Seahawks announced that pass rusher Damontre Moore has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the active roster on Dec. 14, following Seattle's Week 14 game against the Jets.
  • 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ (ankle) and tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ (foot) are expected to miss extended periods of time, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. San Francisco, which didn't practice Monday, listed running back Tevin Coleman (knee), wide receiver ﻿Dante Pettis﻿ (shoulder), wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ (hamstring) and safety ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿(groin) as not participating in its estimated report.
  • The Green Bay Packers' estimated practice report listed offensive tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (chest), kicker ﻿Mason Crosby﻿ (left calf, back), linebacker ﻿Rashan Gary﻿ (ankle), running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (calf), cornerback ﻿Kevin King﻿ (quadricep), linebacker ﻿Preston Smith﻿ (shoulder) and wide receiver ﻿Equanimeous St. Brown﻿ (knee) as limited participants Monday.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad fullback Bruce Miller is being suspended six games for PEDs, Rapoport reported. Per his agent, Miller took an over-the-counter supplement that listed no banned substances prior to being signed by the Jags, Rapoport added.

Related Content

news

Bears WR Javon Wims suspended two games for punching Saints DB

Bears wideout Javon Wims has been suspended two games for punching Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿.
news

John Harbaugh on Marquise Brown's complaints: 'He's probably a little frustrated'

Ravens wideout Marquise Brown is frustrated about his lack of targets. Coach John Harbaugh says they're trying to use all of their guys and Brown is not a selfish player.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle out indefinitely

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and ﻿George Kittle﻿ are injured again. The 49ers QB and TE are expected to miss extended periods of time, with Jimmy G reaggravating his ankle and Kittle fracturing his foot, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton in line to start vs. Texans

﻿Jake Luton﻿ is close to making his NFL debut as a starting quarterback. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said the rookie will receive starter reps in practice ahead of Sunday's game versus the Texans. ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ (thumb) is out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers DB Desmond King traded to Tennessee Titans for sixth-round pick

The Tennessee Titans are adding to their secondary. The Titans traded a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for defensive back ﻿Desmond King.
news

Browns meeting virtually after player reports symptoms

The Cleveland Browns are taking precautions after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The team is conducting meetings virtually.
news

49ers trade LB Kwon Alexander to Saints for LB Kiko Alonso

Two NFC powers are making moves ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The 49ers are trading linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ to the Saints for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in Sunday's loss

Packers running back A.J. Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey says he tested positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19. The All-Pro announced the diagnosis himself Monday morning. 
news

What to watch for in Bucs-Giants 'Monday Night Football' matchup

Here are three storylines to watch for when Tom Brady and the Bucs meet Daniel Jones and the Giants on MNF.
news

Drew Lock cajoles Broncos to 'man up' before second-half comeback vs. Chargers

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was able to maneuver a second-half comeback in their win against the Chargers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL