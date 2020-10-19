Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The Bills are reconfiguring their defensive line ahead of Monday night's showdown against the Chiefs.

Starting defensive end Trent Murphy and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who started the past two games, are inactive for Week 6. The shake-up comes one week after a dispiriting loss to the Titans that saw Buffalo fail to sack Ryan Tannehill once and manage just two tackles for loss.

Per the Bills' depth chart, rookie A.J. Epenesa and former first-round pick Vernon Butler are listed behind Murphy and Phillips, respectively. The team announced Monday it is elevating defensive end Bryan Cox and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer for the Kansas City game.

Their task will be a tall one.

One year after boasting one of the league's best defenses, Buffalo has taken a notable step back in 2020. Its pass rush and run defense have been particularly ineffective, as the unit is averaging just 2.0 sacks per game and was ranked No. 22 against the run by DVOA entering Week 6.