'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Browns-Steelers

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) | Heinz Field





There’s never any shortage of pride on the line when these longtime rivals face off. Slim playoff hopes also remain heading into the final Monday Night Football contest of the regular season. The Steelers, looking to avoid their first losing season of the Mike Tomlin era, need to win and then need a lot of help in Week 18. The Browns, no thanks to dropping three of their last four games, were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday.





Here’s what to watch for Monday night when Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland:



