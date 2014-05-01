Mock Draft 6.0: Third-round projection

65. Houston Texans:Troy Niklas, TE, Notre Dame
Bill O'Brien's experience utilizing double tight end sets in New England could lead him to take a big, athletic tight end at this point.
66. Washington Redskins:Terrence Brooks, FS, Florida State
The Redskins must find a way to get better production from their safeties in 2014. Brooks is a versatile safety with cover-corner skills.
67. Oakland Raiders:Marcus Smith, DE, Louisville
Dennis Allen would love to groom a young, athletic defensive end behind Justin Tuck and LaMarr Woodley.
68. Atlanta Falcons:C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Iowa
It's tough to replace a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but the Falcons could attempt to fill the void created by Tony Gonzalez's retirement with an old-school tight end with strong hands and impressive ball skills.
69. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Jackson Jeffcoat, DE, Texas
Lovie Smith prefers to use a deep defensive end rotation to wear opponents down late in games. Jeffcoat is a natural edge rusher with a non-stop motor.
70. Jacksonville Jaguars:Tre Mason, RB, Auburn
Gus Bradley could add Mason to a lineup that features Toby Gerhart to give the Jaguars a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield.
71. Cleveland Browns:Terrance West, RB, Towson
Kyle Shanahan's zone-based running game is ideally suited for an efficient, hard-nosed runner like West. He can spell Ben Tate early in his career before taking over as the Browns' feature runner in a year or so.
72. Minnesota Vikings:Zach Mettenberger, QB, LSU
After watching Mettenberger improve dramatically under one of Norv Turner's protégés (Cam Cameron), the Vikings could peg the LSU standout to be the quarterback of the future.
73. Buffalo Bills:Ja'Wuan James, OT, Tennessee
With Erik Pears entering the last year of his deal, GM Doug Whaley could bring in an eventual successor at this point.
74. New York Giants:Gabe Jackson, OG, Mississippi State
The G-Men need to become bigger, stronger and more athletic on the interior. Jackson is a mauler who will add toughness to the Giants' front line.
75. St. Louis Rams:Phillip Gaines, CB, Rice
Jeff Fisher knows good teams can never have enough quality cover corners.
76. Detroit Lions:Ego Ferguson, DT, LSU
Nick Fairley has been put on notice that he must improve or find another place to play. Ferguson would add competition to the spot or eventually replace Fairley as the starter on the interior.
77. San Francisco 49ers:Chris Borland, ILB, Wisconsin
Borland might lack some of the physical dimensions the 49ers covet, but there's no disputing his instincts, awareness and playmaking skills. At worst, he is a core special teamer for the 49ers for the next few seasons.
79. Baltimore Ravens:Weston Richburg, C, Colorado State
The Ravens need athletic blockers at the point of attack to bring Gary Kubiak's zone-based blocking scheme to life.
80. New York Jets:Marcus Roberson, CB, Florida
Adding a technician with nickel-corner potential would help the Jets' secondary.
81. Miami Dolphins:Brandon Thomas, OT, Clemson
Thomas, who suffered an ACL tear earlier this month, would be an excellent value pick at this point.
82. Chicago Bears:Charles Sims, RB, West Virginia
Marc Trestman's offensive system requires running backs to be excellent receivers out of the backfield. Sims was the top pass-catching back in college football and has a game that reminds some of Matt Forte.
83. Cleveland Browns:David Yankey, OG, Stanford
Adding toughness to the interior line is a priority for GM Ray Farmer.
84. Arizona Cardinals:Tom Savage, QB, Pittsburgh
Bruce Arians could take a flier on Savage at this point with Carson Palmer poised to lead the team for the next few seasons.
85. Green Bay Packers:Brock Vereen, FS, Minnesota
GM Ted Thompson has an affinity for smart, tough players with speed and quickness. Vereen is one of the hidden gems in the 2014 class.
86. Philadelphia Eagles:Trent Murphy, OLB, Stanford
Chip Kelly knows firsthand about Murphy's gritty game and solid pass-rush skills after watching him dominate Pac-12 competition.
87. Kansas City Chiefs:Bashaud Breeland, CB, Clemson
The Chiefs' press-heavy tactics could prompt Andy Reid to take a long, hard look at Breeland at this point.
88. Cincinnati Bengals:Cameron Fleming, OT, Stanford
Fleming has the size and strength to develop into a starting right tackle or guard in a few seasons.
89. San Diego Chargers:Bruce Ellington, WR, South Carolina
Ellington is a crafty playmaker capable of working from the slot in Mike McCoy's system.
90. Indianapolis Colts:Jaylen Watkins, CB, Florida
Watkins' versatility and athleticism could allow him to carve out a role as a sub-package defender in Year 1.
91. New Orleans Saints:Dri Archer, RB/KR, Kent State
After trading Darren Sproles, the Saints need to find an explosive runner/receiver/returner in the draft. Archer is an accomplished playmaker and the fastest prospect in the 2014 class.
92. Carolina Panthers:Robert Herron, WR, Wyoming
The loss of Steve Smith robbed Cam Newton of his top deep-ball weapon. Herron has speed to burn and shows a knack for putting the ball in the paint.
93. New England Patriots:Daniel "Shade Tree" McCullers, DT, Tennessee
Adding a big body to the defensive line could be a priority with Vince Wilfork battling back from a tough injury.
94. San Francisco 49ers:Ed Reynolds, FS, Stanford
Jim Harbaugh could turn to one of his former players to shore up the vacancy created by Donte Whitner's departure.
95. Denver Broncos:Kareem Martin, DE, North Carolina
John Fox loves to feature a deep rotation at defensive end to wear down opponents. Martin is a quality backup with the potential to develop into a spot starter down the road.
96. Minnesota Vikings:Dakota Dozier, OG, Furman
Creating competition along the offensive line is a priority with Charlie Johnson struggling at guard.
97. Pittsburgh Steelers:Antonio "Tiny" Richardson, OT, Tennessee
Protecting Big Ben continues to be a problem for the Steelers. Throwing a tough, hard-nosed edge blocker into the mix could be a solution.
98. Green Bay Packers:Arthur Lynch, TE, Georgia
Mike McCarthy would like to find another tight end to incorporate into the game plan. Lynch is a natural pass-catcher with underrated athleticism.
99. Baltimore Ravens:Trevor Reilly, OLB, Utah
Ozzie Newsome collects good football players on draft day. Reilly is a productive edge rusher with a non-stop motor.
100. San Francisco 49ers:Trai Turner, OG, LSU
The 49ers don't have an obvious need along the offensive line, but that won't prevent the team from adding a talented guard to groom for a bigger role down the road.