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Mock Draft 6.0: Fourth-round projection

Published: May 01, 2014 at 08:50 AM
Author Image
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

101. Houston Texans:Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State

102. Washington Redskins:Walt Aikens, CB, Liberty

103. Atlanta Falcons:Craig Loston, SS, LSU

104. New York Jets:Billy Turner, OT, North Dakota State

105. Jacksonville Jaguars:Rashaad Reynolds, CB, Oregon State

106. Cleveland Browns:Shayne Skov, ILB, Stanford

107. Oakland Raiders:Christian Jones, ILB, Florida State

108. Minnesota Vikings:Kevin Norwood, WR, Alabama

109. Buffalo Bills:Jordan Zumwalt, ILB, UCLA

110. St. Louis Rams:Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois

111. Detroit Lions:Cyril Richardson, OG, Baylor

112. Tennessee Titans:Aaron Murray, QB, Georgia

113. New York Giants:Anthony Johnson, DT, LSU

114. Jacksonville Jaguars:Christian Kirksey, OLB, Iowa

115. New York Jets:Preston Brown, ILB, Louisville

116. Miami Dolphins:Terrance Mitchell, CB, Oregon

117. Chicago Bears:Ross Cockrell, CB, Duke

118. Pittsburgh Steelers:Crockett Gilmore, TE, Colorado State

119. Dallas Cowboys:Ethan Westbrooks, DE, West Texas A&M

120. Arizona Cardinals:Devon Kennard, OLB, USC

121. Green Bay Packers:Jake Murphy, TE, Utah

122. Philadelphia Eagles:Jared Abbrederis, WR, Wisconsin

123. Cincinnati Bengals:Louchiez Purifoy, CB, Florida

124. Kansas City Chiefs:Wesley Johnson, OT, Vanderbilt

125. San Diego Chargers:Adrian Hubbard, OLB, Alabama

126. New Orleans Saints:Chris Davis, CB, Auburn

127. Cleveland Browns:DaQuan Jones, DT, Penn State

128. Carolina Panthers:Jordan Tripp, OLB, Montana

129. San Francisco 49ers:James Gayle, DE, Virginia Tech

130. New England Patriots:Taylor Hart, DE, Oregon

131. Denver Broncos:Ka'Deem Carey, RB, Arizona

132. Seattle Seahawks:Kelcy Quarles, DT, South Carolina

133. Detroit Lions:Josh Huff, WR, Oregon

134. Baltimore Ravens:Logan Thomas, QB, Virginia Tech

135. Houston Texans:Andre Williams, RB, Boston College

136. Detroit Lions:Will Clarke, DE, West Virginia

137. New York Jets:Xavier Grimble, TE, USC

138. Baltimore Ravens:Antone Exum, CB, Virginia Tech

139. Atlanta Falcons:Storm Johnson, RB, UCF

140. New England Patriots:Ryan Grant, WR, Tulane

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

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