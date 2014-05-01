Mock Draft 6.0: Fourth-round projection

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding with no automatic byes for top league champs
The College Football Playoff will go to a more straightforward way of filling the bracket next season, placing teams strictly on where they are ranked instead of moving pieces around to reward conference champions.
Bill Belichick introduced as North Carolina head football coach: 'I didn't come here to leave'
Bill Belichick was introduced on Thursday as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, telling reporters the job was a "dream come true" and that he "didn't come here to leave."
Six-time Super Bowl-winning HC Bill Belichick finalizes deal to become University of North Carolina head coach
Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is heading to the college ranks to take over as coach of the University of North Carolina football program.
Bill Belichick on University of North Carolina interest: 'We've had a couple of good conversations'
Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday that he has discussed the vacant head-coaching position at the University of North Carolina.
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders accepts invitation to 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl
University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game announced on Wednesday.
NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season
The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.
Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach
Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach.
LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists
SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear
Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer
North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle
Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.