Mock draft 2.0: Texans pluck QB Carson Wentz

Published: Feb 22, 2016
Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss: With ownership demanding better protection of Marcus Mariota, the Titans could elect to expend their top pick on the best offensive tackle in the draft.

Jared Goff - QB, Cal: Pep Hamilton's experience developing young quarterbacks (see Andrew Luck) could prompt Hue Jackson and the Browns to make the Cal standout their quarterback of the future.

Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State: After watching a division rival claim a Super Bowl title on the strength of a ferocious defense, the Chargers could look to upgrade their defensive front with a versatile rusher who has a non-stop motor.

Myles Jack - LB, UCLA: The Cowboys need another "run-and-chase" playmaker on the second level to fortify Rod Marinelli's ball-hawking defense.

Jalen Ramsey - CB, Florida State: The Jaguars desperately need a versatile defender with solid cover skills and a nose for the ball in the back end.

Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida: The Ravens' struggles in pass coverage could prompt the team to add a dynamic cover corner with exceptional playmaking ability.

Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame: Grabbing a franchise quarterback is an option, but adding an athletic tackle with solid movement skills could be a better play for the 49ers as they transform into a spread offensive attack.

Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama: The Dolphins' defense needs more "thump" on the interior. Ragland is a "sideline to sideline" tackling machine with a knack for finding the ball.

DeForest Buckner - DE, Oregon: Mike Smith needs to find Gerald McCoy a playmate along the defensive front. Buckner is a versatile pass rusher with the athleticism and length to create problems for blockers on the edges.

Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson: Given the Giants' defensive woes in recent years, GM Jerry Reese could view Lawson as a complement or possible successor to Jason Pierre-Paul on the edge.

Jaylon Smith - LB, Notre Dame: Smith's injury history could make this a risky selection, but John Fox and Vic Fangio value instinctive linebackers with playmaking ability and strong tackling skills.

Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville: The Saints need to address their defensive line after fielding one of the worst defenses in NFL history. Rankins is a disruptive interior defender with explosive quickness and violent hands.

Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State: Jason Peters' age and injury history could prompt the Eagles to spend a top pick on a young offensive tackle with the footwork and lateral quickness to snuff out pass rushers on the edges.

Mackensie Alexander - CB, Clemson: After putting together a solid nucleus of talent on the offensive side of the ball, GM Reggie McKenzie could elect to upgrade the personnel in the secondary to help the defense get stops in critical moments. Alexander is a sticky cover corner adept at shutting down WR1s with an aggressive bump-and-run approach that's ideally suited for the Raiders' defensive scheme.

Corey Coleman - WR, Baylor: With Jeff Fisher intent on building around Todd Gurley and a rugged running game, the Rams need a stable of explosive playmakers on the perimeter to take advantage of one-on-one coverage. Coleman is a big-play specialist adept at blowing past defenders on deep balls.

Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama: The mass exodus of elite talent in the middle of the defense over the past few seasons could force the Lions to target a disruptive defensive tackle at the top of the draft. Reed is a destructive force on the interior with size, athleticism and non-stop motor to wreak havoc on the inside.

Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State: Dan Quinn's quest for speedy playmakers with diverse skills could lead the Falcons to target the Ohio State standout as a potential "three-down" linebacker in the team's "see-ball, get-ball" scheme.

Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State: After watching Andrew Luck take a beating in the pocket, the Colts could make a concerted effort to upgrade the pass protection on the edges.

Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson: With Mario Williams unlikely to return, the Bills could target Dodd as an athletic defender to add to the rotation.

Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State: Despite Chris Ivory's breakout season, the Jets could view him as expendable. Elliott is a versatile workhorse back capable of delivering explosive plays as a runner or receiver.

A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama: The Redskins need to get younger and more athletic along the defensive front. Robinson is a disruptive run stopper at the point of attack with the size and strength to hold his ground against double teams.

Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State: Bill O'Brien would have a tough time bypassing a big, athletic pocket passer with a rocket arm. Although Wentz will need some time to acclimate to the pro game, the Texans have a solid supporting cast in place to make a playoff push with a young quarterback at the helm.

Cody Whitehair - OG, Kansas State: The Vikings need to upgrade the protection around Teddy Bridgewater for the young passer to thrive. Whitehair is a rock-solid blocker capable of moving defenders off the ball in the run game while also displaying the footwork and lateral quickness to slow down pass rushers.

Laquon Treadwell - WR, Mississippi: Marvin Lewis has helped the Bengals assemble one of the most talented rosters in football by plucking undervalued prospects at the top of the board. Treadwell is a big-bodied pass-catcher with WR1 traits, but his questionable speed could make him available for the Bengals at this spot.

Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State: The Steelers covet long, rangy corners with ball skills and instincts to thrive in a zone-based system. Apple is an intriguing prospect with a championship pedigree and a rapidly improving game.

Robert Nkemdiche - DE, Mississippi: Pete Carroll has never shied away from talented prospects with character concerns. Nkemdiche is unquestionably a top-10 talent with a destructive game, but off-field behavior could lead to a draft-day slide.

Andrew Billings - DT, Baylor: If B.J. Raji departs as a free agent, GM Ted Thompson could add another big body to the front line to help solidify the Packers' run defense.

Kendall Fuller - CB, Virginia Tech: With Sean Smith set to test the market as a free agent, the Chiefs could elect to draft another young cover corner with impressive bump-and-run skills to play on the island opposite Marcus Peters. Despite missing time with an injury, Fuller is an aggressive defender with outstanding movement skills and shadow technique.

Noah Spence - OLB, Eastern Kentucky: The Cardinals could use another pass rusher to complement Markus Golden on passing downs. Spence is an explosive edge player with explosive first-step quickness and closing speed.

Emmanuel Ogbah - DE, Oklahoma State: The declining play of Charles Johnson and the retirement of Jared Allen could prompt the Panthers to pull the trigger on an explosive edge rusher in the first round. Ogbah is far from a finished product as a rusher, but his strength, power and burst would make him a nice complement to Kony Ealy on the edges.

Vernon Butler - DT, Louisiana Tech: After watching Malik Jackson and Derek Wolfe play key roles on the the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 run, GM John Elway could elect to invest in another athletic defender to provide the team with enough options to deal with a potential Jackson defection. Butler is a dancing bear with the balance, body control and agility to create problems for blockers at the line of scrimmage.

