Mizzou QB James Franklin 'accepting' of Michael Sam

While Sam was among three defensive leaders for the Tigers this season, along with fellow draft prospects Kony Ealy at defensive end and cornerback E.J. Gaines, Franklin was a key element to the Missouri offense that was among the SEC's best. Despite missing a month with a shoulder injury, Franklin passed for 2,429 yards with a 19 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Considered a team leader, Franklin was named team captain by the players last August even before being declared the starting quarterback by coach Gary Pinkel. That was the same month that Sam's sexual orientation became known team-wide after he first told a smaller group of players that he is gay during a team-building exercise at the home of an assistant coach.