Mitch Trubisky intends to throw at NFL Scouting Combine

Top NFL draft prospects in the 2017 quarterback class won't be shy about showing off their arms at the NFL Scouting Combine (March 3-6 on NFL Network).
Add North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, who could be the first quarterback selected in the upcoming draft, to the list of quarterbacks who intend to participate in passing drills at the annual event. Trubisky's father, Dave, said his son will participate in all aspects of the combine except the bench press, per The News-Herald.
He's not the only one to make such a commitment.
Top quarterback prospects often skip passing drills at the combine, preferring instead to throw at their pro-day workouts. Some might choose that path for this year's combine, but along with Trubisky, Clemson star QB Deshaun Watson has said he will throw. Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes, like Trubisky, will throw and do all other drills except the bench press, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Cal QB Davis Webb, who one NFL executive expects to emerge as the best quarterback in the class, will fully participate, as well.
If Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer throws at the event, NFL coaches and scouts will get a complete look at the draft's top passers.
Intrigue around Trubisky's presence at the combine won't even require him to throw a pass, however. In addition to the on-field work, his height measurement will be a key moment for Trubisky, as well. His height was listed at 6-foot-3 on the UNC roster, but NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock has said scouts believe he will measure shorter. Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora told the Plain Dealer that Trubisky will measure at least 6-2.
"I promise you Mitch will be tall enough. I've never said Mitch was 6-3, so I don't know where any of that came from, but he's going to measure probably 6-2 or a little bit taller than that," Fedora said. "I don't know exactly because I've never put a tape on him, but he's going to be tall enough to be successful, I promise you."
Quarterbacks arrive at the combine in Indianapolis, along with tight ends and wide receivers, on March 1. On-field drills for all three positions will be held March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium.