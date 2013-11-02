Missouri Southern coach shot and killed before homecoming

An assistant football coach from Missouri Southern State University was shot outside of a Joplin, Mo., movie theater Friday night and later died from his injuries.
"We are stunned and deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our prayers are with Derek's family," said MSSU Interim President Alan Marble in a press release from the school. "We are ensuring that our employees and students have the emotional support they need during this difficult time."
This was supposed to be Missouri Southern's homecoming weekend, but the school announced it would cancel all festivities and postpone its game against Lindenwood.
"The Missouri Southern athletics community is deeply saddened by the events that have occurred," said Athletics Director Jared Bruggeman. "In times like this, our priority is to make sure we are there for our student-athletes, coaches and support staff in whatever way necessary."
Moore was in his first season serving as the team's offensive line coach. He had served as an assistant at Western Illinois for three years before coming to Missouri Southern.
"Derek was new to Missouri Southern, but he was embraced by our campus and community," Missouri Southern head football coach Daryl Daye said in a story in The Joplin Globe. "He was a very likeable person who always had a smile on his face and made friends easily with our staff and players. This is an unspeakable loss for the MSSU athletics family."
Police have arrested a suspect in the case. A 39-year-old male remains in custody at the Joplin City Jail.
Moore is the father of a 7-year-old son.