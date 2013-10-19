Missouri DL Michael Sam posts third three-sack game of season

At 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Sam is undersized for an NFL defensive lineman, but could be a nice fit as an outside linebacker, perhaps in a 3-4 scheme that would allow him to rush the passer more. UF coach Will Muschamp called him a future NFL player on last week's SEC media teleconference, and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel certainly had praise of his own when asked about Sam after his dominant game against Vandy.