Missouri DL Michael Sam posts third three-sack game of season

A wise word to Southeastern Conference offensive tackles: Don't let Missouri's Michael Sam get even one sack.
Otherwise, you could be in for an awfully long day.
The Tigers' undersized pass rusher collected three sacks against Florida in a win over the Gators Saturday, marking his third three-sack game of the season. Sam leads the SEC with nine sacks, all coming in equal displays of devastation against Arkansas State, Vanderbilt, and now Florida.
Missouri harassed UF's passing attack all day, piling up seven sacks against the Gators. Defensive lineman Kony Ealy, an impressive NFL draft prospect who has been projected as a mid-round pick, had one of those, plus three quarterback hurries. He and Sam have evolved into one of the SEC's top pass rushing duos this season, along with Arkansas defensive ends Chris Smith and Trey Flowers.
At 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Sam is undersized for an NFL defensive lineman, but could be a nice fit as an outside linebacker, perhaps in a 3-4 scheme that would allow him to rush the passer more. UF coach Will Muschamp called him a future NFL player on last week's SEC media teleconference, and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel certainly had praise of his own when asked about Sam after his dominant game against Vandy.
Sam now has 13 tackles for loss on the season, resulting in losses of 67 yards. That also leads the SEC, entering the league's three night games on Saturday.